Chelsea rival Manchester United for potential transfer of £51m star from big six rivals

Chelsea are reportedly one of the latest clubs to be linked with an interest in the transfer of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.

According to Don Balon, the Colombia international’s future at Spurs looks in doubt after a difficult second season, though he initially looked hugely impressive at the north London club.

As such, Don Balon claim Juventus are also after him and willing to pay around £51million for the 22-year-old, who has also previously been linked with Manchester United.

Another recent Don Balon report claimed the Red Devils were looking in a good position to complete the signing of Sanchez, but it may be that they jumped the gun on that occasion as his future now seems up in the air once again.

United do need new defenders this summer, however, with a number of big names linked with the club to replace flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea could also do with strengthening at the back as Gary Cahill and David Luiz are soon to be out of contract, while players like Andreas Christensen have not looked that convincing.

Sanchez may have lost his place at Tottenham a little more this season, but being behind the formidable pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen is certainly no disgrace.