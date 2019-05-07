Contract signed: Arsenal legend closes in on Gunners return after penning five-year deal to be new sporting director

Former Arsenal star Edu is reportedly closing in on a return to the club as sporting director after signing a five-year contract.

The 40-year-old, who was a key player in Arsenal’s famous 2003/04 Invincibles season, will leave his current position with the Brazilian national team after this summer’s Copa America, according to UOL Esporte.

Edu looks a relatively inexperienced candidate for such a big role, but many top clubs have gone down similar paths in recent times, bringing in former players who have a connection with the club and can bring a more holistic approach than outsiders.

Arsenal certainly look in need of a major shake-up as they remain behind so many of Europe’s top clubs at the moment in terms of how they’re run.

Sven Mislintat recently left his position as head of recruitment, so Arsenal fans will now hope Edu can work his magic in that department and sort out the club’s poor recent record in the transfer market.