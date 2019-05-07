Euro giants plotting swoop for West Ham ace amid uncertain future

Samir Nasri’s brief stint at West Ham United could be coming to an end this summer, and reports claim a move to Olympiacos could be next for the Frenchman.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 31-year-old joined West Ham in December on a short-term deal following his doping ban.

After glittering stints with Arsenal and Manchester City previously, the Hammers would have been hoping that he could make a positive impact in the second half of the season to prove his worth to Manuel Pellegrini moving forward.

It hasn’t quite gone to plan for those concerned though, with Nasri limited to just six appearances in all competitions this season while managing to contribute two assists.

Time will tell if that’s enough to convince Pellegrini to argue in favour of handing him a long-term deal, but as per Snda.gr, as translated by Sport Witness, it’s suggested that Olympiacos will make an attempt to prise him away from the London Stadium this summer.

There is perhaps an argument in favour of keeping Nasri on as far as West Ham are concerned, as given his lengthy absence from playing prior to moving back to London, he has spent this season getting back to full fitness and match sharpness.

In turn, he could potentially benefit from having a full pre-season with the club to make a bigger impact next year, and he is still only 31 years of age and so he has plenty left in the tank.

Nevertheless, it will be down to Pellegrini and the board to decide if keeping him is the sensible decision, or if they would be better off looking at other targets on the market instead. A decision will have to be made sooner rather than later though given his current deal expires at the end of June.