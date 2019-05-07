Manchester United transfer target meets manager for crunch talks over his future

Manchester United may want to take note of the latest Gareth Bale transfer news as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told him he’s not in his plans for next season.

The Wales international has endured a difficult few years at the Bernabeu, no longer looking at his best after struggling for both fitness and confidence.

It is unsurprising that Zidane might not be convinced by him, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Los Blancos boss told him in a brief and frosty meeting that he was not part of his plans.

Bale, however, is said to have made it clear he wants to stay at the club, say the Mail, which could make it tricky for Man Utd to snap him up this summer.

Don Balon recently reported that United had finally found a buyer for Alexis Sanchez in the form of Atletico Madrid, and that their preference was to replace the Chilean with Bale.

However, while Real would seemingly be happy to sell, it seems the 29-year-old would need convincing, if the Mail’s report is anything to go by.

The piece adds that Madrid are targeting big names like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to strengthen their attack this summer, which would surely severely limit Bale’s playing time.

The former Tottenham man would surely get more opportunities at Old Trafford, however, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs a top quality signing in attack to improve on struggling performers like Sanchez, as well as Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.