Liverpool open transfer talks with Barcelona star as Klopp sets sights on two players from tonight’s CL opponents

Liverpool have reportedly opened contacts with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic over a summer transfer, while his team-mate Arturo Vidal is also on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

The Reds take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tonight, so could get a close look at both Rakitic and Vidal in the Catalans’ midfield.

Both have been among the finest in Europe in their position for the last few years, and could undoubtedly strengthen this Liverpool squad next season.

According to Don Balon, initial talks have taken place over luring Rakitic to Anfield, while Vidal could be an option as well as Klopp looks more for experienced and proven performers in that all-important position.

Despite their admirable performances for LFC, Jordan Henderson and James Milner could be seen as two players the club might want to improve on if they are to step up a level next season.

Both were outplayed by the creativity and craft of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in last season’s Champions League final, so a signing like Rakitic and Vidal – both of whom have won plenty of major honours – could be ideal to help Klopp’s side close that smallest of gaps and become a team complete enough to go all the way in the big competitions next term.