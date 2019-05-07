Manchester United hold talks over transfer of versatile star with €65m asking price

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a transfer move for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, with Matteo Darmian on offer as part of any deal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are chasing the signing of Cancelo, valued by his club at around €65million.

However, the report claims Man Utd hope they can get that fee down by including Darmian as part of the deal, with the Italian long linked with a return to Serie A after struggling in his time in the Premier League.

This could be smart business by United if they can pull it off, with Cancelo showing himself to be a top talent and a certain upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current right-back options.

Antonio Valencia will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer, and United will surely need someone more experienced than youngster Diogo Dalot as first choice next season.

Cancelo fits the bill perfectly, and the 24-year-old can also operate as a left-back or a winger on either side if needed.

Tuttomercatoweb claim Cancelo is unsettled at Juventus, which should boost MUFC’s hopes of landing the Portugal international, though Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors for him this summer.