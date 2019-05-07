Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona’s pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette transfer from Arsenal

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reacted to the reported news of his club chasing the transfer of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine is not happy with the potential signing, with Lacazette likely to be too expensive for a backup.

On top of that, Messi is loyal to team-mate Luis Suarez up front, and does not want Barca to sign anyone who would threaten the Uruguayan’s place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI, according to Don Balon.

Lacazette has had a fine season for Arsenal, however, showing himself to be one of the club’s better performers in what has mostly been another dismal year.

One could easily sympathise with the France international if he felt he deserved a shot at playing for a bigger club more likely to win major honours.

However, Don Balon claim Lacazette is content enough with life at the Emirates Stadium for the moment, though he could review his situation again next summer.

By then, it might be a better time for Barcelona to be thinking about replacing Suarez anyway, with the former Liverpool man surely having another good season at the highest level left in him.