Video: Liverpool fan sets off fireworks outside Barcelona players’ hotel

A video has emerged online of a Liverpool fan seemingly revealing himself to have set off fireworks outside the hotel where the Barcelona team is staying ahead of tonight’s big Champions League game.

The Catalan giants are at Anfield tonight for the second leg of this semi-final tie, and have what should be a fairly comfortable 3-0 lead from the first game last week.

Yersss lads pic.twitter.com/fYdfWq4wJe — The Shankly Gates (@madeinliverpool) May 7, 2019

However, if this LFC fan gets his way, they won’t have had the best night’s sleep to prepare themselves for tonight’s attempted comeback by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

While it’s never nice to see this kind of thing, it would also be admittedly hilarious if it worked and helped Liverpool to a memorable result this evening.