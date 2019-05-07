Liverpool team news: Klopp hints starlet could get chance to impress vs Barcelona

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he may hand youngster Rhian Brewster a chance to show his potential against Barcelona.

The Merseyside giants have it all to do in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie after losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp last week.

Liverpool’s task was made even more difficult this week after they confirmed that both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will miss the clash at Anfield, as per the club’s official site, which will leave Klopp without two of his leading attacking threats.

Although the German tactician still has various options at his disposal with the likes of Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, he has suggested that Brewster could get a look in and be given a chance to show what he can offer the Reds.

“He’s ready. There is a big chance. It’s nearly sure. It’s guaranteed,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“The situations are always like this. In an ideal world, in a season you always have much more players than you can involve in a squad.

“When you’re on the bench, you are an option to play.”

Time will tell if the 19-year-old gets a chance to get on the pitch and have an impact, but clearly there is plenty of excitement about his potential and quality moving forward, and it would be quite the statement and impression if he were to have an influence against Barcelona to inspire a memorable comeback.