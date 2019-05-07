Liverpool’s incredible potential XI for next season with four transfer targets, including replacement if Sadio Mane joins Real Madrid

Liverpool now look likely to end this remarkable season trophyless after Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Leicester City last night.

The Reds need a miracle on the final day of the season as City travel to a weak Brighton side in need of one final win to confirm their status as Premier League champions for the second year in a row.

This is extremely harsh on Liverpool, who could finish runners-up on 97 points, while a Champions League final spot now also looks unlikely after last week’s 3-0 defeat at Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side must be one of the unluckiest in recent history after consistently being one of the finest teams in Europe this term, but the good news is it surely won’t take much for them to bring in the players needed to help them go all the way next season.

Here’s a look at how LFC could potentially line up next season with an even stronger side – despite the possible departure of Sadio Mane to Real Madrid…

Liverpool XI with David Neres, Matthijs de Ligt, Ivan Rakitic and Nabil Fekir transfers:

Matthijs de Ligt

Linked with Liverpool by the Daily Star, the 19-year-old is going to be on the list of almost every top club this summer, and will most likely not come cheap.

However, the Daily Star claim he’s rejected Manchester United, who will not be in the Champions League next season, so that’s one potential rival down for the Reds.

With fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp’s side clearly a contender for the biggest prizes in European football, why wouldn’t De Ligt be tempted if an offer came in to move to Merseyside?

Liverpool need to think big and should be realistic contenders for this signing, which would give them a huge boost for next season as he’d be a major upgrade on the injury-prone Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

Ivan Rakitic

Don Balon claim Liverpool are looking at both Ivan Rakitic and his Barcelona team-mate Arturo Vidal, and it makes sense that Klopp might want to strengthen in this area.

Rakitic’s ability on the ball, as well as experience of going all the way in the biggest competitions, would surely make him just that tiny bit better than the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, as reliable as they’ve been for the club.

The Croatia international seems an ideal fit for LFC’s style of play and still has plenty to offer at the highest level, even if his place at Barca is likely to be under threat next season when Frenkie de Jong joins.

Nabil Fekir

According to L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Nabil Fekir is back on Liverpool’s radar again this summer after nearly joining the team last year.

The France international has been a top performer for Lyon and seems an ideal fit to come in for LFC and give them more goals from midfield, almost joining in as a fourth attacker in our formation above.

With Naby Keita not doing enough to impress this season, Fekir could well come in and keep the Guinea international out of the side.

David Neres

Finally, David Neres has shone for Ajax this season and is now being linked as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The Sun claim the 22-year-old Brazilian is on the Reds’ radar, and there could definitely be room for him at Anfield if Sadio Mane ends up leaving this summer.

Real Madrid need goals in their side after last summer’s blow of losing Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marca have linked them strongly with Mane in recent times.

Neres, however, could easily come in and fill the void left by the Senegal international, meaning that even a player departure, like the recent Philippe Coutinho move to Barcelona, won’t leave Klopp’s side that much weaker at all.