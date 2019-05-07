Solskjaer wants Manchester United to clinch transfer of £80m Premier League star

Manchester United look set to renew their transfer interest in Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire – a target for former manager Jose Mourinho – under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

The England international has been one of the Foxes’ finest performers in the last couple of seasons, and also shone as Gareth Southgate’s side made the World Cup semi-finals last summer.

According to ESPN, United were interested in Maguire last summer in a deal that would have cost them around £80million, and Solskjaer is also considering him as one of a number of options now.

Most Man Utd fans would probably be happy with that, with Maguire a tall, strong, physical presence at the back, but also very capable on the ball.

The 26-year-old would undoubtedly be an upgrade on players like Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo at the back, both of whom could be the defenders axed to make way for a new signing, according to ESPN.

The report also notes of the club’s interest in Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, though Maguire seems like he may be a more realistic target.

AOL have previously quoted Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti as stating Koulibaly would cost as much as £129million.

Maguire would surely not be anywhere near that, whilst also perhaps being easier to lure to a club not playing in the Champions League next season.