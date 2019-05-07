Man City goal hero Vincent Kompany faced drug test after sealing win over Leicester City

Man City captain Vincent Kompany emerged as the hero for his side on Monday night, but he had to take a break from enjoying the celebrations.

The 33-year-old stepped up and scored the winning goal for City in the 70th minute on what was turning out to be a tense night at the Etihad.

However, there was huge relief at the full-time whistle as they moved back to the top of the Premier League table and now know that a win over Brighton on the last day of the season will ensure that they successfully defend their crown.

Kompany was forced to take a break from enjoying the moment with his teammates though, as the Manchester Evening News report that he was one of two players selected for doping control after the game.

Given Man City know that they still need one more win to fend off Liverpool’s title challenge, celebrations were likely to be held back on Monday.

Nevertheless, it was a huge moment for them and Kompany, and they’ll hope it proves to be decisive heading into the weekend with the Belgian veteran likely to be desperate to be at the heart of the celebrations on Sunday instead.