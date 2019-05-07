Manchester United wonderkid wins award ahead of possible first-team outing this weekend

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has been named the PL2 Player of the Month for for April after another superb month.

The 17-year-old forward looks one of the most exciting young talents in the country right now, and contributed a further two goals and two assists over April to add to his impressive stats from this season.

According to the Premier League’s official website, Greenwood has now been named the PL2 Player of the Month for his efforts, beating the likes of Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones to the prize.

This news comes as the England youth international also looks set to play a part in Man Utd’s Premier League clash with Cardiff City this weekend.

The Manchester Evening News even claim Greenwood could be given his full debut by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a place available up front due to the injury status of Romelu Lukaku.

A promotion to the senior side looks well deserved for the teenager, and MUFC fans will certainly be excited to see another homegrown player come through at Old Trafford, as many of their best teams have historically been built around academy players.