Why Solskjaer and Woodward disagree over Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are reportedly at odds over the Paul Pogba transfer situation this summer.

The France international’s Old Trafford future is once again in doubt after a difficult season, and United certainly have a big decision to make on a big-name player who hasn’t really justified the investment in him since his 2016 move from Juventus.

Pogba has had his moments as a United player, but has rarely gone on a consistent run of top class performances for the club, with the MUFC fan-base likely to be quite split themselves over whether or not he should be kept.

According to the Telegraph, Woodward is reluctant to sell the 26-year-old due to his commercial value, while Solskjaer is concerned about how keeping an unsettled player might affect squad morale.

Both are valid concerns in their own way, though United will surely struggle to truly move forward on the pitch if they cannot address the morale problems that have so often derailed their progress.

It could be argued that Pogba’s future has been more of a distraction off the pitch than his actual performances on it have justified, so it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils eventually decide now might be the time to cash in on him.

Still, the Telegraph claim Real Madrid could struggle to afford United’s current £160million asking price for Pogba.