Manchester United in pole position to beat several top teams to bargain £8.5m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer.

The Costa Rica international could be an ideal replacement for the struggling David de Gea, whose future at Old Trafford is also in doubt as he heads towards the final year of his contract.

According to Don Balon, Navas is available for just £8.5million, and has several top teams following him ahead of the summer, though Man Utd are described as being in pole position.

The 32-year-old has been an underrated member of recent great Real Madrid sides, and the club look like taking a big risk by letting him go after a slow start made by Thibaut Courtois this season.

United would certainly do well to pounce for this quality and experienced ‘keeper to replace De Gea on the cheap this summer.

The Sun have claimed De Gea could be sold for as much as £80m this summer – meaning MUFC could realistically improve their goalkeeping situation with a player coming in for nearly a tenth of the price of the under-performing player they’d be selling.

ESPN have also linked the Red Devils with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, though he’d likely be much more expensive.