Talks held: Manchester United star’s agent to report back to Red Devils after Real Madrid transfer discussions

Mino Raiola could reportedly be set to meet with Manchester United soon after discussing a transfer move for Paul Pogba to Real Madrid with the Spanish giants.

The Red Devils look like having a big decision to make on Pogba’s future this summer, with some split at Old Trafford about how to deal with the situation.

According to the Telegraph, Raiola could soon approach United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about Real Madrid’s interest in Pogba.

And while Woodward is not keen on selling the France international, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is less sure about holding on to a player who doesn’t want to be there, according to the Telegraph.

Pogba could be a fine signing for Real Madrid, despite his form for Man Utd being patchy at best since he joined the club from Juventus in 2016.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had the best players or general set-up around him at MUFC, meaning he’s rarely looked as good in the Premier League as he did at former club Juve, or with the French national side in their World Cup victory last summer.

The Telegraph claim United would want around £160million for Pogba, which could make a sale tricky as few clubs would surely see that as good value for money.