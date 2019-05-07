(Photo) Anthony Martial management reveal Man United star’s stats compared to club legends in dig back at critics

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial isn’t having the best time at the moment, but his management team have defended him with an interesting Instagram post.

See the image below as Usfa Management compare their client’s record after four seasons in the Man Utd first-team in comparison to club legends Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Somewhat surprisingly, only Ronaldo had more goals than Martial at the same stage – and only two more than the 23-year-old, who has nine more than Giggs and eight more than Beckham.

The caption also roughly translates as: ‘Criticism is easy, the truth is on the ground.’

While there’s no doubt Martial has huge natural talent and has shown that on many occasions in his time at Old Trafford, it’s also hard to argue that he couldn’t do more in terms of work rate and consistency.

This social media post attacking Martial’s critics comes at a time when the former Monaco youngster faces an uncertain future at MUFC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need convincing by the image, with the Daily Mail reporting on his frustrations with Martial in recent times.