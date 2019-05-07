Headache for Solskjaer: Manchester United star ready to push for transfer as he doesn’t want to play in Europa League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face a real headache over Paul Pogba this summer as the midfielder reportedly wants a transfer to Real Madrid to avoid playing in the Europa League.

The France international has had another up-and-down season at Old Trafford, having rarely looked worth the money United invested in him when they bought him from Juventus in 2016.

Still, given all the other problems at the club right now, they could certainly do without another Pogba transfer saga as they will feel he’s still ultimately a good enough player to keep around, and one who could improve with the right signings brought in alongside him.

However, Pogba doesn’t want to play in the Europa League and is concerned about the calibre of players United could attract now that it’s been confirmed they cannot qualify for the Champions League, according to the Telegraph.

One imagines a number of other players on the Red Devils’ books could well feel the same, even if fans will feel they also need to accept responsibility for their role in failing to steer the club into the top four.

Pogba did help MUFC win the Europa League back in his first season with the club, but a player like him will want to be at a club competing for the Champions League.

The 26-year-old reached the final with Juventus back in 2015, but has never got beyond the quarter-finals since he joined United.