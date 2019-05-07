Pep Guardiola saw his Man City side secure a crucial win over Leicester City on Monday night as they took another huge step towards the Premier League title.

The defending champions toiled at the Etihad on a tense night, as they knew that they couldn’t afford to drop points with title rivals Liverpool leading the way.

They eventually found a breakthrough with Vincent Kompany scoring with a sensational strike from distance, and it arguably needed a decisive moment like that to find a way to secure all three points.

Leicester threatened on the counter attack at times and should have found an equaliser through Kelechi Iheanacho, but after he spurned his chance, Guardiola was full of praise for their counterparts and picked out three players in particular who he evidently rates.

“They’re so dangerous, Maddison is an incredible player, Tielemans too,” he is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. “They want to play. I just didn’t expect them to defend so deep. It was tough to attack them.

“It was difficult to make a high press against them because Schmeichel is one of the most incredible players.”

With Brendan Rodgers now at the helm, it’s an exciting time for the Foxes to see how far up the table they can go moving forward, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton battling alongside them trying to break up the traditional ‘big six’.

Time will tell if the former Liverpool and Celtic boss can do so, but Guardiola is certainly a fan of their players and went on to suggest that he expects them to be challenging in the years ahead.

For City, the focus now switches to Brighton on Sunday as they know that a win will mean a successful defence of their Premier League title regardless of what Liverpool do against Wolves at Anfield.