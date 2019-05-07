Manchester United offered two players as part of Paul Pogba swap transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be offered two big-name players if they allow Paul Pogba a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

According to France Football, as translated by Get French Football News in the tweet below, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has held talks with Los Blancos.

France Football latest reporting on Paul Pogba to Real Madrid:

– Talks ongoing

– Transfer would likely cost €140m, but could include Toni Kroos and/or Gareth Bale

– Pogba's wage demands are currently a stumbling block

– Mino Raiola also frustrating Real Madrid representatives — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 7, 2019

The round-up of the report also explains that Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale could potentially both be included in any Pogba deal, along with cash.

While United will surely not want to sell the France international, this kind of offer might be tempting to the club as the former Juventus man hasn’t always been the most reliable performer in his time at Old Trafford.

Kroos could well be an upgrade in midfield, with the Germany international a similar style of player to club legend Michael Carrick, who retired at the end of last season and who surely still needs replacing.

Bale, meanwhile, would also give Man Utd something they urgently need in attack, with players like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all well below par this season.

The Wales international has not been at the top of his game either, but could benefit from a return to the Premier League, where he shone with Tottenham earlier in his career.

United could also be a better fit for Bale stylistically, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing a fast, counter-attacking game reliant on good wide-players.