Chelsea fans will love this nugget from Franck Ribery’s Bayern Munich farewell press conference

Chelsea fans can enjoy a little laugh at Franck Ribery here as the veteran French forward recalled his worst moment with Bayern Munich as he prepares to leave the club.

The 36-year-old has been a tremendous servant for Bayern for all these years, playing 422 games for the club since joining in 2007, scoring 123 goals and winning a whole host of major honours.

However, there is clearly one major blot on all of that, and that’s the 2011/12 season, when Bayern were not quite yet the dominant side they are now.

Ribery was one of the players to help the Bavarian giants reach the Champions League final that season, with the club also hosting that game at the Allianz Arena.

They were the victim of a big upset, however, as an injury and suspension-hit Chelsea side somehow managed to defend for their lives and rely on the brilliance of Didier Drogba to get them to a penalty shoot-out, which they won.

Ribery admitted this was his lowest point with Bayern, as quoted below by Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella: