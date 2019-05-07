Solskjaer threatens to sell Manchester United star if he doesn’t improve

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly set to be given a major warning over his future at Old Trafford.

The France international has had another inconsistent season with United, and looks to be running out of chances to prove himself with the club.

Martial notably had his difficulties under previous manager Jose Mourinho, who seemed a bad fit for his playing style, though he hasn’t progressed as would have been hoped under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And according to the Mail, Martial will now be told he has to improve or Solskjaer will offload him as the Norwegian looks to clear out a number of players from Mourinho’s time at the club.

Martial has long been something of a fan-favourite at United, but even his biggest supporters would surely now concede he’s not progressed as would have been hoped.

The 23-year-old doesn’t look a better option than some of MUFC’s transfer targets this summer, with Jadon Sancho linked with the club by the Independent and Paulo Dybala by Calciomercato.