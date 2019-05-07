Triple swoop: Pep Guardiola eyeing classy €200m+ trio to bolster Man City squad

Not content with a potential treble this season, reports claim that Man City boss Pep Guardiola could bring in significant reinforcements this summer.

City have already secured the League Cup, while they’re one win away from successfully defending their Premier League crown and face Watford in the FA Cup final later this month.

That would suggest that Guardiola has a very strong squad at his disposal already, one that is more than capable of competing on multiple fronts albeit the Champions League continues to elude them.

Nevertheless, perhaps one concern is that key stalwarts are ageing, with the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva requiring long-term replacements sooner rather than later to sustain Man City’s success.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report that Joao Felix is on their transfer radar this summer along with Bruno Fernandes.

The 19-year-old starlet has been in fine form this season for Benfica, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 41 appearances, although signing him won’t be cheap as ESPN note that his current release clause stands at €120m.

Given the quality and potential that he possesses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Benfica try to hold out for an interested party to meet that clause.

In addition, The Telegraph note that Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri is also being eyed by Man City, with the 22-year-old said to have a €70m release clause of his own.

Further, that report adds that Fernandes is likely to cost around €55m, and so if the reigning Premier League champions were to complete a triple swoop this summer, it would end up costing them in excess of €200m to wrap up all three deals.

Fernandes has had quite the season for Sporting Lisbon, with the 24-year-old bagging 31 goals and 17 assists in 50 outings, while Rodri has been a key figure in Diego Simeone’s plans at the Wanda Metropolitano having made 45 appearances.

All three touted targets are either in their early 20s or teenage years still, and so it looks to be an ambitious but very sensible strategy from Man City with a long-term vision in mind.

Should they secure all three signings, it will be a rather ominous warning to their rivals that they intend to stay at the top for many more years.