Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Liverpool sees Divock Origi make it 4-0 vs Barcelona

Liverpool completed a stunning turnaround as they took a 4-0 lead against Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trailed 3-0 from the first leg at the Nou Camp last week, and the odds were stacked against them turning things around to advance to the Champions League final.

SEE MORE: Video: Georginio Wijnaldum bags quick-fire brace to stun Barcelona as Liverpool fight back

However, after Divock Origi bagged an early goal after just seven minutes, Georginio Wijnaldum sent Anfield wild with a quick-fire double shortly after the half-time interval.

That squared things up in the semi-final tie, but Liverpool weren’t done there as Origi stepped up and pounced to make it 4-0 after some brilliant quick-thinking from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as seen in the video below.

Barcelona were caught napping and paid the ultimate price, as it appears as though the Catalan giants are going to surrender a commanding lead, just as they did last season against Roma as their nightmare in the Champions League looks set to continue for another year.

SIMPLY GENIUS ? Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!! 4-0 Liverpool ? Wow. pic.twitter.com/K05v1jgazZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2019