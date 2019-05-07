Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Liverpool sees Divock Origi make it 4-0 vs Barcelona

Liverpool completed a stunning turnaround as they took a 4-0 lead against Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday night.
Jurgen Klopp’s men trailed 3-0 from the first leg at the Nou Camp last week, and the odds were stacked against them turning things around to advance to the Champions League final.
However, after Divock Origi bagged an early goal after just seven minutes, Georginio Wijnaldum sent Anfield wild with a quick-fire double shortly after the half-time interval.
That squared things up in the semi-final tie, but Liverpool weren’t done there as Origi stepped up and pounced to make it 4-0 after some brilliant quick-thinking from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as seen in the video below.
Barcelona were caught napping and paid the ultimate price, as it appears as though the Catalan giants are going to surrender a commanding lead, just as they did last season against Roma as their nightmare in the Champions League looks set to continue for another year.
SIMPLY GENIUS ?
Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!
4-0 Liverpool ?
Wow. pic.twitter.com/K05v1jgazZ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2019
Well… that was clever. Origi makes it 4 for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/uwGWIAFF6I
— Tom vdm (@TVDMolen) May 7, 2019