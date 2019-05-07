Video: Priceless Naby Keita reaction as injured star watches Liverpool seal win at home

Although he couldn’t be with his Liverpool teammates at Anfield on Tuesday night, Naby Keita certainly enjoyed their comeback against Barcelona.

The Reds secured a 4-0 win in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against the reigning La Liga champions, overturning a three-goal deficit from the first meeting to advance to the Final in Madrid on June 1.

Keita missed out after limping off in the first half of the clash at the Nou Camp last week, with the Liverpool Echo noting that he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, that didn’t stop him from celebrating Liverpool’s win, as seen in the video below, as he was filmed getting to his feet and savouring the moment despite seemingly being in the middle of some recovery work.

It was an epic night for all concerned with Liverpool whether they were at the stadium or not, and while he may not be able to travel with his teammates to Spain at the start of next month, Keita is certainly going to be cheering them on any way possible on the basis of this video.

And who can blame him as the Merseyside giants produced another magical and memorable European night at Anfield…