‘Will be sad to see him go’ – These Man Utd fans convinced star is set for exit after spotting something on Instagram

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera will see his current contract expire this summer, and some fans believe they’ve spotted a tell-tale sign he’s preparing to move on.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has gone on to make 189 appearances for the club while winning the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

However, question marks over his future with United have long been raised given his contract situation, while the Guardian noted last month that he is expected to move on and join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

As seen below, many Man Utd fans are now convinced that they’ve spotted a major hint that he’s planning to move on at the end of the season as they reacted to an Instagram stories post from his partner Isabel Collado, as seen below.

Boxes can be seen in the background as she dances with their daughter, and as seen in the comments below, many believe that the couple of preparing to move and leave Manchester behind.

There could be a more innocent explanation for it, but ultimately with the uncertainty over Herrera’s future at Man Utd coupled with the speculation linking him with a move away from England, it does start to add up and make sense.

Nevertheless, until there is an official announcement from the club to confirm that they will not be agreeing on new terms with the Spaniard, it remains to be seen if he can be persuaded to stay on as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely can’t afford to see his midfield weakened by the exit of a key figure.

Ander Herrera’s partner posts on Instagram with moving boxes in the background ? pic.twitter.com/rgKKttKZAx — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 6, 2019

So sad. Loyal and hard working guy. Should be one of the last players leaving. — Christopher Møller (@ChrisMoller1999) May 6, 2019

Good bye @AnderHerrera ??? but you deserve better than Woodward ? — Baby-faced Assassin ? (@Calidreamin213) May 7, 2019

Useless Ed Woodward #UnfollowManUnited — MUFC skopatumana (@kobinatabbicca) May 6, 2019

Will be sad to see him go. Epitomises everything that we are missing currently #UnfollowManUnited — G (@GordonOBY87) May 6, 2019

Stay or take me with you Ander. I can’t take it anymore ? — SchRooVid (@roo_vid) May 6, 2019

One of only a handful of players I would actually keep at the club and looks like he’s certainly leaving. Grim. — Brian Keenan (@brianguitar) May 6, 2019