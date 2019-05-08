“All I can do is say sorry” – Barcelona star Sergio Busquets issues apology to Blaugrana fans after Liverpool embarrassment

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets issued an apology to the club’s fans following their disastrous 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blaugrana somehow threw away a 3-0 lead in dramatic style, as the Reds advanced to their second Champions League final in as many years following a truly sensational night at Anfield.

Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum proved to be enough to separate the two sides on the night, as Ernesto Valverde’s side suffered yet another humiliation in the latter stages of the Champions League.

And after the match, it seemed like the players themselves were feeling guilty after having thrown away such a result.

According to the Mirror, Spanish international Busquets came out after the match and apologised to fans, stating “I can’t say anything else, all I can do is say sorry to our supporters because, after last year in Rome, to go out like this after such a good result in the first leg is very tough, there’s little else to say.”

Tuesday night’s defeat was yet another embarrassing night in the Champions League for the Blaugrana, who will be kicking themselves hard for somehow letting a 3-0 first leg lead slip.

Fans will rightly be calling for Valverde to be sacked after this shambolic display, and rightly so given just how the club have performed in the latter stages of the competition these past two seasons.