Arsenal prepare transfer swoop for in-demand Brazilian star who has impressed club scouts

Arsenal are interested in signing Sao Paulo forward Antony this summer, with Unai Emery desperate to bolster his attacking options.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for the South American outfit last year, appearing in eight more matches in the Paulista Championship since and a wide range of top European clubs have been keeping a close eye on his progress.

According to Yahoo Sport, AS Monaco, Ajax, Lyon and PSV are all weighing up possible summer moves for the teenage star, while Arsenal are also preparing a transfer swoop.

Gunners scouts have been impressed by Antony’s performances for Sao Paulo and may look to win the race for his signature when the market reopens, with his current value set at around £21 million – as per The Sun.

The in-demand Brazilian may have a big decision to make during the summer months and his agent Junior Pedroso has already held talks with a number of potential suitors over a possible transfer.

Emery has identified the need for a new striker at Emirates Stadium in recent months, having watched his side slip to fifth in the Premier League table behind Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Spanish boss has had a mixed first year in charge of Arsenal and will target a number of fresh faces to add real depth to his current squad, with Antony near the top of his list.

Given the youngster’s immense potential, his suggested price represents a smart investment for the Gunners, who may have a limited budget if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have looked isolated upfront for Arsenal at times over the course of the 2018-19 campaign and with Danny Welbeck set to depart in June, Emery needs more options up front.

Antony could be a fantastic new addition to the club’s ranks and securing his signature would be a huge transfer coup for the club given the amount of interest he has garnered in recent times.