Valverde’s Barcelona future in doubt after Liverpool defeat as three replacement managers linked

The future of Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly in some doubt after the club’s collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Spanish tactician has a worrying record of throwing away strong leads in this competition, with Barcelona also being dumped by Roma at the quarter-final stages last season in similar circumstances.

According to Marca, this raises questions over Valverde’s position, with candidates to replace him already emerging elsewhere.

According to Don Balon, highly-rated Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the front-runner for the position after his tremendous work in Amsterdam this season, with the club on the brink of a shock appearance to face Liverpool in this season’s Champions League final.

Don Balon also list former Barca defender Laurent Blanc as an option, along with Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

In truth, things just haven’t been quite the same for the Catalan giants since Pep Guardiola’s departure, with the club going through a high number of managers, with only Luis Enrique really proving particularly impressive, though he only stayed in the job for three seasons.