(Photo) Barcelona ace given 0/10 rating and labelled ‘danger to the team’ by Spanish press after Liverpool defeat

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho has been absolutely ripped apart by the Spanish press after the club’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool last night.

Coutinho was back at his old club in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, and had another anonymous game for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Incredibly, this earned him a 0 rating in Sport, as shown in the picture below…

Philippe Coutinho’s rating with Sport

The Brazil international was a superb performer for the Reds back in the day, sparking a big-money transfer to the Nou Camp last season.

However, his career has clearly gone majorly downhill since the move to Barca.

Liverpool fans must also be immensely satisfied that their performance stopped their former player reaching the Champions League final last night.

