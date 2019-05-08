Menu

Video: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi trolled by young Liverpool fan in brutal style

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi had a pretty miserable night last night as his side were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool and dumped out of the Champions League.

And things got worse for the Argentine in a number of ways, with this young Reds fan brutally trolling him with a rather over-the-top celebration along the Anfield pitch.

While emotions were undoubtedly high after such an incredible result, it’s a shame to see disrespect like this towards a truly great footballer.

On top of that, Messi got an unwelcome greeting home, according to Mundo Deportivo, as angry Barcelona fans confronted him at the airport.

