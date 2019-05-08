Leicester and West Ham chase transfer of €30m Serie A midfield maestro

Leicester City and West Ham are reportedly chasing the summer transfer of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who could be available for as little as €30million.

This seems a potential bargain for a fine player, with Calhanoglu long showing himself to be a great passer of the ball and something of a specialist in long-range wonder-goals, whether from set pieces or open play.

According to Calciomercato, West Ham and Leicester are the main teams interested as Milan look ready to cash in on the Turkey international for €30m.

While it seems things have not quite worked out as planned for Calhanoglu at the San Siro, he’d surely be just the signing clubs like Leicester and West Ham need to move up the Premier League table next season.

Both sides look set for safe mid-table finishes this term, but will want to aim higher and try to break into the top six or seven next year.

If he gets back to his best, Calhanoglu could be ideal to give those teams the lift they need.