Chelsea loanee returns to Cobham to challenge for first-team amid surprise Manchester United transfer interest

Chelsea youngster Reece James has reportedly returned to the club after a successful season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

The 19-year-old right-back looks a real talent and one Chelsea should consider promoting next season, despite the Blues not having a particularly good record on youth development.

Well-connected Chelsea blogger Simon Phillips claims James returned to Cobham yesterday and is seen as a player likely to be involved in their first-team squad next season.

Reece James returned to Cobham yesterday. The Club see him in the squad next season. Let the hard work begin! pic.twitter.com/FJgP621DO9 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) May 8, 2019

This will surely be seen as good news by most Chelsea fans, who will likely be eager to see more home-grown players come through at Stamford Bridge.

CFC could also be facing a transfer ban this summer, so will need to look at players closer to home, with James just one of many talented youngsters loaned out by the club this season.

It will be interesting, however, to see if Manchester United follow up on reported interest in the England youth international, as recently claimed by the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils probably need a new right-back this summer more than Chelsea do, though it would be a bit of a surprise if they risked signing a relatively unproven player from a rival.