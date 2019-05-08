‘Close the five-year chapter and go home’ – Pochettino raises possibility of leaving Tottenham if they conquer Champions League

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he would consider leaving the club if they go on to win the Champions League in June.

The Lilywhites are looking forward to a second leg semi-final tie against Ajax on Wednesday night, with a place in the final against Liverpool up for grabs at Wanda Metropolitano next month.

The Dutch giants earned a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg, but having lost their last two away matches in the competition, Spurs have hope of causing an upset at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Pochettino’s five-year tenure at the club has seen tremendous progress, but he is still awaiting his first piece of silverware in charge.

According to Metro Sport, when addressing the media ahead of a crucial clash with Ajax, the Argentine manager raised the possibility of leaving Tottenham if they manage to conquer Europe.

“Winning the Champions League? It would be fantastic, no?” Pochettino began.

“Close the five-year chapter and go home.

To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure.

“Because to repeat this miracle, you know.”

Ajax took control of the tie in the opening 20 minutes of the first leg before Spurs gradually began to monopolise possession and show what they can do in midfield.

Pochettino will have Son Heung-Min available for the trip to Amsterdam, who missed the reverse fixture through suspension and his presence up front could give Spurs a vital edge in the final third.

The Tottenham coach is optimistic of a turnaround on foreign soil but insists luck will be an important factor if his side are to progress to the showpiece event.

“To be in the semi-final with a negative result from the first leg makes it difficult, but it is still open,” Pochettino added – as per Metro Sport.

“We know very well that we need to win the game to have the opportunity to be in the final, that’s the objective.

“We have to perform to our best and to have some luck because of course in football you have to have some luck.

“It’s an exciting game ahead. I think it’s an exciting moment for us to be in a semi-final.

“I think we need to enjoy and have more freedom to play and to start the game the way we want to start.

“The approach was really poor from our side in the first leg. I think we need to feel more freedom to play. We have nothing to lose from the beginning. We know we need to win and try.”