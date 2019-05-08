Video: Jeremy Corbyn uses Liverpool win over Barcelona to troll Theresa May

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took the opportunity to use Liverpool’s win over Barcelona to troll prime minister Theresa May today.

A known Arsenal fan, Corbyn praised the heroic efforts of Liverpool as they thrashed Barcelona 4-0 to earn a surprise place in the Champions League final.

UK Opposition Leader, Jeremy Corbyn advises PM Theresa May to consult Liverpool on how to get a " good result" in Europe. ?? #Brexit pic.twitter.com/TzgUjfg9Lo — BENJIE AHIKIIRIZA ?? (@Ahikiiriza) May 8, 2019

Taking aim at May’s failed Brexit negotiations, Corbyn joked that she could learn from Liverpool about getting a good result in Europe.

Zing.

May attempted a comeback of her own, but it didn’t exactly go down as well as LFC’s remarkable 3-0 down, 4-3 up show.

The state of this pic.twitter.com/VTnHWQLhc2 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 8, 2019

In response to Corbyn, the PM spoke about how it’s possible to defy the odds and enjoy success against European opposition even when everyone’s writing you off and telling you to concede defeat.

We think this tweet below captures the hypocrisy of her statement pretty well, to be honest…