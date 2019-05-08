“He will leave in the summer” – Liverpool put Manchester United a step closer to completing £77.5m transfer

Barcelona have lost patience with rumoured Manchester United transfer target Philippe Coutinho and look set to sell him this summer after the defeat to Liverpool.

According to ESPN, the Brazil international has clearly angered people at Barca after his total lack of impact following last season’s big-money move from Liverpool.

It’s previously been reported by Don Balon that United had sent chiefs to Spain to discuss a deal to sign Coutinho in a £77.5million transfer.

Attacking players make sense as a priority for the Red Devils this summer as upgrades are surely needed on under-performing players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, with the Daily Star among the sources to link Jadon Sancho with the club.

Coutinho was world class in his time at Anfield, but ESPN now report he’s likely to be one of the first players Barcelona try to offload this summer after a disastrous result away to Liverpool last night.

If United are still interested, this is good news for them, and they may well fancy their chances of helping the 26-year-old get back to his best with another spell in England.

Coutinho could perhaps do with a change in scene after his failure at the Nou Camp, with he and the club simply not proving the right fit, despite his obvious talent.

“Coutinho is not a Barcelona player, that’s been made clear,” a Barcelona source told ESPN.

“He has added nothing. He will leave in the summer.”

If Man Utd are ready to gamble on Coutinho, then they can thank Liverpool’s big win last night as a key factor in helping the move through!