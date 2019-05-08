Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has scored an early opening goal tonight to make it 1-0 against Tottenham and 2-0 on aggregate in this Champions League semi-final.

De Ligt rose well to head in a corner in just the fourth minute in the Amsterdam Arena, but he was allowed to make his run into the box as Kieran Trippier totally fell asleep.

Watch the video clip above as Trippier starts out marking De Ligt tightly on the edge of the box, before then totally failing to respond as the Netherlands international darts into the penalty area to meet the incoming cross.

In many ways, Tottenham’s task doesn’t change a great deal after that goal as two goals without reply now would see them through on away goals.