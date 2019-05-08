Menu

Video: Fabinho’s 91st minute challenge to prevent Barcelona away goal at Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Much has been made of Liverpool’s stunning attacking display to put four past Barcelona last night, but their defending on the night was heroic as well.

After all, the four goals scored by the Reds would not have counted for much if Barca had grabbed an away goal or two in this Champions League classic at Anfield.

Watch the clip above as Fabinho kept his cool late on with a superb piece of defending in the Liverpool penalty area.

The Brazilian has been a fine signing for the Merseyside giants, and it’s moments like this they’ll have paid the big money for.

