Georginio Wijnaldum becomes first Liverpool player in 12 years to do this following superb cameo performance vs Barcelona

Liverpool produced one of the most miraculous Champions League comebacks of all time on Tuesday night, as the Reds beat Barcelona 4-0 to advance to the final of the competition.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi saw the home side overcome a 3-0 first leg defeat to qualify for their second final in two years.

It was a near faultless performance from Liverpool on the night, one that saw Wijnaldum put in one of the best displays from a substitute the competition has ever seen.

The Dutch international was brought on for the second half after Andy Robertson was taken off due to injury, and the impact he had on the game was second to none.

Wijnaldum was seemingly everywhere for the Reds throughout the whole second half, proving to be their man of the match on a night that all Liverpool fans won’t be forgetting in a long time.

The former Newcastle man bagged twice on the night, becoming the first player since Ryan Babel in 2007 to score twice after coming off the bench in a Champions League tie.

2 – Georginio Wijnaldum is the first substitute to score twice in a Champions League match for Liverpool since Ryan Babel against Besiktas in 2007. He's also the first ever sub to score twice against Barcelona in the competition. Genie. #LIVBAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2019

Given their performance against the Blaugrana yesterday, Liverpool will be now be hugely confident of winning their sixth Champions League title next month.

And in fairness, why shouldn’t they be?