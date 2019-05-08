Video: Watch out Liverpool – Harry Kane looks over that injury with epic celebration of Tottenham victory

Tottenham striker Harry Kane joined in the celebrations as Spurs staged an incredible comeback win over Ajax in tonight’s Champions League semi-final.

Watch below as the England international runs with ease – perhaps showing signs that he’s over the worst of his ankle injury!

How's the ankle, Harry? ?? pic.twitter.com/SG8MDZhOQE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

If so, Liverpool had better watch out as they would surely rather not be coming up against Kane in next month’s Champions League final.

The Reds booked their place with another sensational game against Barcelona last night, giving us only the second all-Premier League final in this competition.

And if Kane makes it back, you can bank on him making an impact in what promises to be another great game in this barmy season.