Liverpool and England ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out about his brilliant corner that lead to the Reds’ winner against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trounced the Blaugrana 4-0 at Anfield to overcome a 3-0 first leg deficit and qualify for their second Champions League final in as many seasons.

It was a magical night for all involved with Liverpool, including fullback Alexander-Arnold, who played an absolute blinder against Lionel Messi and Co.

The England international even had a big say in the winning goal, providing a brilliant assist to Divock Origi from a corner to hand the Reds that all important fourth goal.

As per the Sun, Alexander-Arnold even commented on the brilliant set-piece after the match, claiming that “It was just instinctive. It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity.”

Alexander-Arnold’s assist was a thing of genius, and we’re sure Liverpool fans are going to be raving about the role the youngster played in his side’s 4-0 win over giants Barcelona that occurred on Tuesday.

Liverpool will now be hugely confident about going to the final and beating either one of Spurs or Ajax and claiming their first title in the competition since 2005 following their incredible result against Barcelona last night.

And to be honest, we can’t really blame them!