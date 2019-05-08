Juventus fail with last-minute €67M transfer offer for European star as Barcelona tie up deal for ace

Juventus are said to have failed with a last-minute, €67M bid for Ajax and Holland defender Matthijs De Ligt, who looks to be on his way to Barcelona.

De Ligt has one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment, with his performance for Ajax, mainly in the Champions League, seemingly catching the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One of these is Juventus, who De Ligt helped Ajax knock out in the quarter finals of the Champions League this season.

According to Don Balon, the Old Lady are after De Ligt and even submitted an eleventh hour, €67M bid for the Dutch international.

However, this bid hasn’t appeared to be successful, as it’s also noted that De Ligt’s already sealed a move to Barcelona at this point, one that’s set to cost the Blaugrana around €80M.

Given the ageing of stars likes Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, it makes sense for Juve to be targeting some younger defenders in the transfer market who have already proved to be capable of playing against the very best European football has to offer.

But alas, unluckily for Juventus, the club look set to miss out on the signing of De Ligt, who looks to be on his way to Barca by the sounds of things.

The youngster should fit in very well at the Nou Camp, as his ability on the ball and composure in possession should see him slot into the Blaugrana’s starting XI with ease.

Better luck next time, Juve…