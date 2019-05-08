Talks this week: Real Madrid star’s reps in Manchester to discuss United transfer

The reps of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas have reportedly been in Manchester this week to negotiate a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Costa Rica international is said to be the Red Devils’ preferred candidate to replace David de Gea, who looks likely to be on the move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Don Balon.

This is an exciting development for Man Utd, who could well end up replacing De Gea at the perfect time and bringing in a top class ‘keeper on the cheap.

The Spain international will be in the final year of his contract next season and looks past his best after a real slump in form of late.

Despite that, the Sun claim United could bring in as much as £80million from selling De Gea this summer, with his reputation clearly still in good condition after a great career at Old Trafford up until the last few months.

Another Don Balon report linking Navas with MUFC, meanwhile, stated the 32-year-old would only cost £8.5m.

An underrated star of Real’s recent Champions League-winning sides, Navas has lost his place to Thibaut Courtois so could well be gifted to United this summer.

It sounds like things are progressing well for United to land a quality ‘keeper and sort out a big problem that had looked like becoming a real distraction for this squad.