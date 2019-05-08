Menu

Lionel Messi’s emotional reaction in the dressing room after Liverpool shatter Barcelona star’s Champions League dream

Liverpool FC
Lionel Messi reportedly gave an emotional reaction in the dressing room after Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last night.

According to the Guardian, the Argentina international broke down in tears after the crushing defeat, which saw Barca surrender a 3-0 first leg lead and miss out on a place in the Champions League final.

It’s certainly sad to see such a great of the game let down by his team-mates, with Messi’s magic in the first game having put Barcelona into such a commanding position to begin with.

Liverpool will now meet either Tottenham or Ajax in next month’s final, with Messi missing out on the chance of winning the competition for a fifth time.

The 31-year-old has now not lifted the trophy since 2015, with his nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsing him in the competition with so many big-game performances.

Lionel Messi broke down in tears after Barcelona lost 4-0 to Liverpool

Although Ronaldo could not inspire Juventus to Champions League glory this season, he was a driving force behind Real Madrid’s recent success.

Messi, on the other hand, has now been involved in a number of heart-breaking results in this competition, with Barcelona also crashing out in a shock result last year when Roma overturned a 4-1 first leg loss to win the second leg 3-0 and progress to the semi-finals on away goals.

