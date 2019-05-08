Liverpool to open contract talks with bit-part player who’s impressed Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool striker Divock Origi could reportedly earn himself a new contract this summer as the Reds prepare to open talks with him over a new deal.

According to Dominic King in the tweet below, the Belgium international has impressed Jurgen Klopp recently and could now be offered an extension to the contract that expires in a year’s time.

Liverpool will open contract talks with Divock Origi in the summer; he’s entering the final 12 months of his deal but Jurgen Klopp is impressed by his attitude and fitness. Origi could have left in January but chose to take his chance and stay. Decision has been vindicated ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 8, 2019

Despite being a bit-part player for most of this season and indeed much of his time at Anfield, Origi has scored some vital goals for Liverpool this season.

The 24-year-old has certainly shown that he’s a reliable backup, if nothing more than that, and LFC fans would surely be pleased to see him rewarded for his impact this term.

All in all, Origi has six goals in 19 appearances this season – one of which was a last-gap winner against Everton, and two of which came in the incredible 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona this week.

Were Liverpool to lose Origi, one imagines it would be hard to find a better option off the bench, or a player who’d be happy enough to fill that role.