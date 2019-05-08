(Photo) Liverpool poke fun at themselves on Twitter after incredible Barcelona comeback

Liverpool could laugh at themselves a little after their incredible comeback against Barcelona in last night’s Champions League semi-final.
The Reds recovered from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Nou Camp to thrash Barca 4-0 at Anfield and book their places in next month’s final in Madrid.
Understandably, there were wild celebrations on the Anfield pitch, which were reminiscent of…a 2-2 draw with West Brom a couple of years ago.
Jurgen Klopp and his players were widely mocked for an over-the-top reaction to a draw at home to the Baggies, who posted an image of it whilst also congratulating LFC on their achievement.
Liverpool responded showing they can laugh at themselves too!
Practice makes perfect ? https://t.co/UHDHXWmRYc
