Liverpool injury boost as vital star set to be fit for Champions League final vs Tottenham

Liverpool have reportedly been handed the major injury boost that left-back Andrew Robertson should be fit to return for the club’s Champions League final clash with Tottenham next month.

The Scotland international looked a doubt after having a scan on his right leg, but the Daily Record claim it doesn’t look like anything too serious.

This is a huge boost for Liverpool ahead of such a big game, with Robertson proving one of their most important players again this season.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 25-year-old’s highly energetic game from defence gives LFC plenty going forward and has also helped them become a more solid outfit at the back.

It will be an intriguing contest against Spurs in only the second ever all-English Champions League final on June 1st, and both club will be desperate to have all their most important players fit for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime match between two sides who’ve produced more than a few thrillers in this season’s competition.

