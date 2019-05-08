Contact made: Manchester United open talks over transfer of star with bargain buy-out clause

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over the potential transfer of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer.

The 22-year-old has long looked a promising talent in Serie A, though it’s suggested in a report from Corriere dello Sport, translated by Sport Witness, that he’s seeking clarity over his future this summer.

This has apparently led to Man Utd making their interest known to Pellegrini, who they also claim is available for an absolute bargain of just €30million – his buy-out clause with the club.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in need of upgrades on flops like Fred and Nemanja Matic, the low-cost and low-risk signing of the Italy international could be ideal.

While Pellegrini is not exactly up there with the very finest in Europe right now, he has shown great potential and Sport Witness note that he’s come up on United’s radar before.

With MUFC spending so much on big names and getting so little return on that strategy in recent times, perhaps recruiting cheaper players with the potential to improve later on would be a better way forward for the club.