Tottenham are right back in this tie after two quickfire goals from Lucas Moura at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax had been 2-0 up on the night and 3-0 up on aggregate, but one more goal now would see Spurs go through to the Champions League final along with Liverpool.

Hope for Spurs! A rapid counter-attack is finished off in style by Lucas Moura ? pic.twitter.com/FSo8Lm0cDd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

The Reds won in thrilling style against Barcelona yesterday after also finding themselves 3-0 down on aggregate but winning the tie 4-3 overall.

Moura’s lethal finishing now gives Tottenham hope of doing the same to this Ajax side who have defied the odds in Europe this season, but who may have hit their ceiling now.