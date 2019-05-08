Video: Lucas Moura hits hat-trick at the death to set up Tottenham-Liverpool Champions League final

Tottenham have matched Liverpool’s incredible heroics from yesterday with another astonishing Champions League comeback in tonight’s second semi-final.

Having been 3-0 down on aggregate after losing the first leg of this tie 1-0 at home, Tottenham responded from going 2-0 down early on today with three second-half goals from Lucas Moura.

Watch above as the Brazilian nets a stunning hat-trick in the dying seconds of stoppage time to stun the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax have been an absolute joy to watch in this season’s Champions League with memorable wins over Real Madrid and Juventus, but their young side just couldn’t hold on tonight as Spurs go through.